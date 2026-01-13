Is Colgate's Cost Discipline Enough in a Softer Demand Cycle?

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s CL productivity initiatives played a significant role in helping offset elevated raw material and packaging cost pressures in the third quarter of 2025. While higher input costs continued to weigh on gross margins, the company’s growth-funding efforts provided a meaningful offset, highlighting the importance of internal efficiency. In addition, the integration of AI and predictive analytics within the program is aimed at automating processes such as demand planning, supporting lower working capital requirements and stronger cash generation.

Colgate’s Strategic Growth and Productivity Program is becoming a key driver of margin performance as the company navigates cost inflation and uneven category trends. Management emphasized that the initiative is designed to transform the organization into a faster, more efficient, and better-aligned operation in line with its long-term strategic priorities. Importantly, the program also enhances P&L flexibility, helping offset headwinds from raw material inflation, tariffs and foreign exchange volatility.

The company is generating increased leverage across the P&L by continuing to optimize its supply chain. These improvements are delivering efficiency gains and cost benefits, allowing the business to improve financial performance despite overall volumes remaining softer. Management noted that it underpins a new operating model designed to support Colgate’s longer-term strategy, including greater use of data, analytics and digital tools, improved marketing effectiveness and increased supply chain agility.

Colgate is leaning on disciplined cost control and productivity gains to defend margins, but the key question is whether efficiency alone can offset softer demand and persistent input cost pressures. Overall, Colgate has been clear that this is not a short-term solution. The company expects productivity benefits to accrue over time, particularly as savings are reinvested to drive growth.

Zacks Rundown for CL

Colgate’s shares have lost 7.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 10.5%. CL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, higher than the industry’s average of 17.88X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL’s current and next fiscal-year earnings implies year-over-year declines of 1.7% and 5.2%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO develops, markets and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific. COCO currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 18% and 15%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Vita Coco delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.4%, on average.

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1% and 187.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average.

McCormick & Company, Inc. MKC manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry. MKC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1.6% and 2.4%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.

