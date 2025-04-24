Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Preview

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Colgate-Palmolive will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87.

The announcement from Colgate-Palmolive is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Colgate-Palmolive's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.88 0.87 0.76 EPS Actual 0.91 0.91 0.91 0.86 Price Change % -5.0% -4.0% 3.0% 2.0%

Colgate-Palmolive Share Price Analysis

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive were trading at $93.89 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Colgate-Palmolive

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive has received a total of 14 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $97.93, the consensus suggests a potential 4.3% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kimberly-Clark, Church & Dwight Co and Clorox, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kimberly-Clark, with an average 1-year price target of $150.55, suggesting a potential 60.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Church & Dwight Co, with an average 1-year price target of $107.83, suggesting a potential 14.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Clorox, with an average 1-year price target of $151.75, suggesting a potential 61.63% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Kimberly-Clark, Church & Dwight Co and Clorox, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Colgate-Palmolive Outperform -0.10% $2.98B 228.44% Kimberly-Clark Outperform -6.00% $1.73B 58.42% Church & Dwight Co Underperform 3.53% $707.90M 4.42% Clorox Neutral -15.28% $738M 2031.58%

Key Takeaway:

Colgate-Palmolive ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Colgate-Palmolive Better

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading player in the household and personal care arena. In addition to its namesake oral care line (which accounts for more than 40% of its total sales), the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and homecare products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's (around one fifth of sales), which primarily sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

Colgate-Palmolive: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Colgate-Palmolive's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.1%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Colgate-Palmolive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Colgate-Palmolive's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 228.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Colgate-Palmolive's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Colgate-Palmolive's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 40.15. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Colgate-Palmolive visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for CL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

