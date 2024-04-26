News & Insights

Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

April 26, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $683 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $372 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $713 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $5.07 billion from $4.77 billion last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Colgate-Palmolive has revised up its sales growth guidance to 2 percent to 5 percent from the previous outlook of 1 percent to 4 percent, including a mid-single-digit negative impact from foreign exchange, versus a low-single-digit negative impact previously.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $683 Mln. vs. $372 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.07 Bln vs. $4.77 Bln last year.

