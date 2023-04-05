Colgate-Palmolive Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.04, changing hands as high as $76.05 per share. Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CL's low point in its 52 week range is $67.84 per share, with $83.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.93. The CL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

