Coles Group Invests in Advanced Supply Chain Modernization

Coles Group Ltd. (AU:COL) has released an update.

Coles Group Limited is set to invest $880 million in constructing a state-of-the-art automated distribution center in Truganina, Victoria, as part of its supply chain modernization efforts. This new facility, developed in partnership with WITRON Australia, will enhance efficiency and sustainability by integrating with Coles’ existing supply chain across Australia. The project aims to boost productivity and product availability, underscoring Coles’ commitment to leveraging advanced automation technology.

For further insights into AU:COL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.