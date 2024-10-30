News & Insights

Stocks

Coles Group Invests in Advanced Supply Chain Modernization

October 30, 2024 — 07:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coles Group Ltd. (AU:COL) has released an update.

Coles Group Limited is set to invest $880 million in constructing a state-of-the-art automated distribution center in Truganina, Victoria, as part of its supply chain modernization efforts. This new facility, developed in partnership with WITRON Australia, will enhance efficiency and sustainability by integrating with Coles’ existing supply chain across Australia. The project aims to boost productivity and product availability, underscoring Coles’ commitment to leveraging advanced automation technology.

For further insights into AU:COL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLEGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.