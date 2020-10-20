Cole Haan Coming To Kohl's Stores

(RTTNews) - Apparel and footwear retailer Kohl's Corp. (KSS) Tuesday announced Cole Haan is coming to its stores and online stores beginning spring 2021.

The Kohl's assortment of Cole Haan footwear will include styles across all categories, including casual, sport, dress, and seasonal. The brand will be available in 200 stores starting spring 2021, with an expanded assortment available online at Kohls.com.

Cole Haan is an American brand of men's and women's footwear and accessories brand. The company was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1928. Cole Haan currently has its headquarters in both New York City and Greenland, New Hampshire, United States.

"We've seen tremendous opportunity around what's happening in the active and casual space, and we're thrilled to introduce Cole Haan, a brand that's leading in the market by infusing nearly a century of craft with innovative performance features making its products ideal for modern active lifestyles. Cole Haan will complement our current assortment of top national brands," said Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer. "We know customers look to Kohl's as an accessible destination for great value and their favorite brands, and we're proud to offer such a well-regarded and premium brand as Cole Haan as we continue to evolve our product portfolio and further establish Kohl's as a trusted leader for the active and casual lifestyle."

Kohl's had earlier this year added Toms Shoes and Lands End.

David Maddocks, brand President of Cole Haan, said the partnership would help the brand become more accessible to a broader range of consumers. "As a leader in national brands, as well as innovation, customer service and technology, Kohl's is an incredible retail partner for our casual lifestyle assortment," Maddocks said.

