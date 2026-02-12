Markets
CNCKW

Coincheck Group Swings To Profit In Q3

February 12, 2026 — 11:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Coincheck Group N.V. (CNCK), a Dutch public limited liability company and the holding company of Japanese crypto exchange Coincheck, Inc., on Thursday reported financial results for the third quarter. The company swung to a profit in the quarter as revenues grew 17%.

Total revenue increased 17%, to 143.5 billion yen or $915 million in the third quarter from 123.1 billion yen or $785 million in the third quarter last year.

Gross margin decreased 20%, to 3.83 billion yen or $24 million in the third quarter from 4.79 billion or $31 million in the third quarter, mainly as a result of a decrease in Marketplace Trading Volume, partially offset by an increase in IEO revenue.

Net income for the quarter was 405 million yen or $2.6 million in the third quarter, compared to net loss of 15.44 million yen or $98.5 million in the third quarter last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNCKW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.