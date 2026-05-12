Coincheck Group Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) reported higher total revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026, while lower marketplace trading volume and higher expenses weighed on adjusted revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA.

Chief Executive Officer Pascal St-Jean used the call to outline a strategic shift for the crypto financial services company, saying Coincheck Group no longer plans to view itself primarily as a holding company of separate businesses. Instead, he said management intends to build “one unified synergistic platform” serving retail and institutional clients.

St-Jean said the company’s strategy will focus on three connected initiatives: Japan retail, an institutional platform and on-chain innovation. He described Japan retail as the company’s “anchor of trust, liquidity, users, and brand,” while positioning institutional services as a path to higher-quality revenue and broader strategic relevance.

Coincheck Emphasizes Japan Retail and Institutional Growth

St-Jean said Japan is entering “a more constructive phase for digital assets,” citing potential tax reform, product development and growing institutional participation. He said Coincheck has maintained its position as the No. 1 downloaded crypto app in Japan for seven consecutive years, calling that leadership “real and defensible.”

The CEO also highlighted the company’s acquisition of 3iQ as a way to build institutional capabilities. He said 3iQ brings institutional credibility, solution capabilities and assets under management, with clients that include Canadian banks and an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund.

St-Jean pointed to two recent partnerships as evidence of institutional traction. In March, Dynamic Funds, a Scotiabank subsidiary, selected 3iQ as sub-advisor for the Dynamic Multi-Crypto ETF listed on Cboe Canada. Coincheck also announced a strategic partnership with KDDI Corporation, one of Japan’s largest telecommunications companies.

Under the KDDI partnership, KDDI is taking a 14.9% equity investment in Coincheck Group, while Coincheck’s Japanese subsidiary entered into a business alliance that includes mutual customer referrals across the companies’ ecosystems. St-Jean said the partnership could give millions of Japanese consumers “easier, more trusted access to digital assets” through a company they already know.

Fourth-Quarter Revenue Rises, but Adjusted Revenue Declines

Chief Financial Officer Jason Sandberg said total revenue rose 4% year over year to JPY 119.7 billion, or $752 million, in the fiscal fourth quarter, compared with JPY 114.6 billion, or $720 million, a year earlier. For the full fiscal year, total revenue increased 25% to JPY 480.2 billion, or $3 billion, from JPY 383.3 billion, or $2.4 billion, in fiscal 2025.

Sandberg said the revenue growth was primarily driven by increases in transaction revenue, including institutional revenue and revenue from cover counterparty transactions.

Adjusted revenue, a measure the company introduced this quarter to provide what Sandberg called “a clearer view” of its core transactional and fee-based business, fell 18% in the fourth quarter to JPY 2.9 billion, or $18 million, from JPY 3.5 billion, or $22 million, a year earlier. The decline was primarily attributed to lower marketplace trading volume, partly offset by JPY 622 million, or $3.9 million, in staking revenue and JPY 140 million, or $900,000, in investment management fee revenue.

For the full fiscal year, adjusted revenue decreased 8% to JPY 13.1 billion, or $82 million, from JPY 14.2 billion, or $89 million, in fiscal 2025.

Verified accounts increased 10% to 2.5 million as of March 31, 2026, from 2.3 million a year earlier.

Marketplace trading volume fell 29% in the fourth quarter to JPY 65.7 billion, or $413 million.

Full-year marketplace trading volume declined 8% to JPY 309.6 billion, or $1.9 billion.

Assets under management were JPY 128.8 billion, or $810 million, reflecting the acquisition of 3iQ.

Sandberg said customer assets decreased despite the quantity of digital tokens held by customers remaining relatively stable, primarily because of declines in crypto asset prices, including Bitcoin and XRP.

Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA Pressured by Volume and Expenses

Coincheck reported a fourth-quarter net loss of JPY 1.2 billion, or $7.6 million, compared with net profit of JPY 642 million in the prior-year quarter. Sandberg said the swing reflected lower marketplace trading volumes and higher selling, general and administrative expenses.

Those fourth-quarter expenses included JPY 334 million, or $2.1 million, in employee severance expenses primarily related to the March 31, 2026 departure of the company’s former CEO; JPY 261 million, or $1.6 million, in professional fees tied to a potential transaction the company decided not to pursue; and JPY 197 million, or $1.2 million, in capitalized software impairment costs tied to a software development project.

For the full fiscal year, Coincheck posted a net loss of JPY 1.8 billion, or $11.5 million, compared with a net loss of JPY 14.35 billion, or $90.2 million, in fiscal 2025. Sandberg said the larger fiscal 2025 loss was primarily due to transaction costs related to the company’s public transaction.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of JPY 863 million, or $5.4 million, in the fourth quarter, compared with adjusted EBITDA income of JPY 719 million, or $4.5 million, a year earlier. Full-year adjusted EBITDA declined 61% to JPY 1.7 billion, or $10.5 million, from JPY 4.3 billion, or $26.9 million, in fiscal 2025. The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of JPY 9.5 billion, or $59.5 million.

Management Discusses Regulation, ETFs and On-Chain Plans

During the question-and-answer session, St-Jean said Coincheck is operating under a timeline in which crypto-related changes under Japan’s Financial Instruments and Exchange Act are expected in 2027, with tax reform beginning in 2028 for crypto and crypto ETFs. He said that timeline could compress if progress is made, but those are the current guidelines provided to the company.

Asked about crypto ETFs in Japan, St-Jean said the company is planning for both retail and institutional opportunities. He said there is significant industry planning in Japan around custody, liquidity and governance models for ETFs, and that Coincheck is involved in discussions with large institutions and regulators.

On the KDDI partnership, St-Jean described the first phase as a cross-marketing and referral opportunity that begins immediately. A second phase involves a joint venture focused on developing on-chain capabilities, including Web3 wallets for Japanese consumers. Sandberg said the company was not disclosing the economics of the KDDI relationship.

St-Jean said Coincheck’s broader business development focus is on partner referral and distribution deals, including opportunities beyond retail trading in asset management, staking and execution. “This is our main focus right now from a BD perspective,” he said.

About Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK)

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) is a digital asset platform specializing in cryptocurrency trading and blockchain-based financial services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Coincheck operates one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, offering a suite of services for both retail and institutional clients. Its platform supports spot trading of major digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and a variety of altcoins, complemented by secure wallet solutions and a range of order types designed to meet diverse trading needs.

Originally established in 2012, Coincheck gained early prominence in Japan’s evolving digital currency market.

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