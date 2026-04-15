Coinbase vs. PayPal: Scale and Stability in Revenue

Key Points

Coinbase currently shows significant revenue volatility, whereas PayPal maintains a much larger and more consistent revenue base.

Over the last eight quarters, PayPal delivered steady revenue, while Coinbase experienced frequent quarter-over-quarter fluctuations.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or starts to narrow in upcoming quarters.

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Consistent revenue performance doesn’t always point to the better investment, but it can reveal potential vulnerabilities in the business.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) has delivered inconsistent quarterly revenue, which reflects its reliance on trading activity on its digital asset platform. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is more consistent and profitable, while Coinbase’s revenue has not scaled enough to deliver consistent profits.

Coinbase: Navigating Volatile Revenue

Coinbase provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy, offering accounts for consumers, liquidity pools for institutions, and services for developers.

It recently expanded its European futures offerings and received conditional regulatory approval to operate as a national trust company, while posting a net income margin of about -37% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

PayPal: Steady Revenue Amid Leadership Changes

PayPal operates a global technology platform that enables digital payments and allows consumers to send, receive, and hold funds across multiple currencies.

It recently navigated a chief executive officer transition and offered weaker forward guidance, while reporting a net income margin of approximately 17% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue is one of the most important financial metrics to evaluate a company. It shows how much cash a business generates from the sale of its products or services. The change in revenue over time can indicate how well a company is expanding and capturing its addressable market, which can say a lot about its competitive position.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Quarterly Revenue for Coinbase and PayPal

Quarter (Period End) Coinbase Revenue PayPal Revenue Q1 2024 $1.6 billion $7.7 billion Q2 2024 $1.4 billion $7.9 billion Q3 2024 $1.2 billion $7.8 billion Q4 2024 $2.3 billion $8.4 billion Q1 2025 $2.0 billion $7.8 billion Q2 2025 $1.5 billion $8.3 billion Q3 2025 $1.9 billion $8.4 billion Q4 2025 $1.8 billion $8.7 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of April 13, 2026.

Foolish Take

Coinbase’s quarterly revenue reflects a weakness: reliance on trading activity. When cryptocurrencies are down or highly volatile, as they have been recently, it can lead to lower trading activity and fees, which is reflected in the company’s variable quarterly revenue.

Like Coinbase, PayPal’s revenue also comes from transaction fees, but it has delivered steadier results. However, PayPal’s problem is a lack of significant growth, which may reflect mounting competitive pressure in the digital payments market.

Obviously, consistent revenue isn’t everything in investing. Since 2023, Coinbase’s stock has been up 12% at the time of writing, outperforming PayPal’s 19% decline.

The stock that outperforms from here will likely be the one that grows revenue faster over the next several years. Investors will want to see whether PayPal’s new CEO, Enrique Lores, can accelerate the company’s growth through better execution.

For Coinbase, it could see more growth as it expands into other asset classes, like stocks and commodities. It could also benefit from the potential passage of the CLARITY Act by Congress, which would provide more regulatory certainty for crypto and drive institutional demand.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.