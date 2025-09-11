Coinbase Taps Sensible Founders: Will it Power On-Chain Growth?

Coinbase Global COIN and the founders of Sensible have joined forces to boost COIN’s on-chain consumer roadmap. The crypto leader believes the future of finance is on-chain and the team will fortify its on-chain consumer strategy by building on DeFi-powered consumer applications. This recent move by Coinbase marks another step toward establishing the company as the industry’s premier “everything exchange.”



Coinbase provides a trusted platform that serves as a compliant gateway to the on-chain economy and enables customers to engage in a wide variety of activities, including discovering, trading, staking, storing, spending, earning and using their crypto assets in both proprietary and third-party product experiences, facilitated by access to decentralized applications.



In an effort to enhance the crypto utility, Coinbase invests in infrastructure and foundational platforms like Base. Base is the low-cost Layer 2 solution that helps blockchains scale. Base, launched in the third quarter of 2023, plays a crucial role as a secure, open and efficient platform for developers to build apps on-chain. It is designed to optimize the infrastructure of the crypto asset, Ethereum, by boosting the network’s speed and affordability, thereby empowering developers to build an on-chain economy.



Coinbase intends to bring one billion people on-chain, which requires a smooth user experience where interacting with crypto is spontaneous and hassle-free. Thus, the addition of the founders of Sensible is an opportune move for the company.

What About Peers?

Robinhood Markets HOOD is advancing its on-chain vision with a Web3 wallet that enables users to trade, swap and access DeFi with ease. Robinhood aims to simplify crypto use for mainstream investors. By enhancing accessibility, Robinhood positions itself as a key player in bridging traditional finance with the on-chain economy.



Block XYZ is driving its on-chain strategy through TBD, building open-source protocols for decentralized finance. Block is also expanding Bitcoin’s utility in payments, identity and infrastructure. By integrating these efforts with Cash App, Block strengthens its role in bridging mainstream adoption and shaping a more accessible on-chain financial ecosystem.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have gained 28.6% year to date, outperforming the industry.



COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 51.2, above the industry average of 20.57. But it carries a Value Score of F.



Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s third-quarter 2025 EPS has moved down 1 cent, while that for fourth-quarter 2025 EPS has witnessed no movement over the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2025 witnessed no movement, while that for 2026 has moved north by 1 cent.





The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicate year-over-year increases. The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 EPS indicate a decline.



