Coinbase Taps Nasdaq for Direct Listing: Report
Crypto firm Coinbase has tapped Nasdaq for its highly anticipated direct listing, according to The Block.
- Coinbase will become one of the few cryptocurrency exchange companies on tech-heavy Nasdaq when it lists, though the timeline is still unclear.
- Existing Coinbase investors have already been trading shares through Nasdaq’s Private Market platform, where the company has notched an implied valuation of $50 billion, according to The Block.
