Coinbase Taps Nasdaq for Direct Listing: Report

Crypto firm Coinbase has tapped Nasdaq for its highly anticipated direct listing, according to The Block.

Coinbase will become one of the few cryptocurrency exchange companies on tech-heavy Nasdaq when it lists, though the timeline is still unclear.

Existing Coinbase investors have already been trading shares through Nasdaq’s Private Market platform, where the company has notched an implied valuation of $50 billion, according to The Block.

