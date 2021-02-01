Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase Taps Nasdaq for Direct Listing: Report

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published

Crypto firm Coinbase has tapped Nasdaq for its highly anticipated direct listing, according to The Block.

  • Coinbase will become one of the few cryptocurrency exchange companies on tech-heavy Nasdaq when it lists, though the timeline is still unclear.
  • Existing Coinbase investors have already been trading shares through Nasdaq’s Private Market platform, where the company has notched an implied valuation of $50 billion, according to The Block.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

