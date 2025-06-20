Bitcoin Magazine



Coinbase Secures MiCA License to Serve 450 Million Europeans

Coinbase has obtained its Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) license from Luxembourg’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), marking a significant regulatory milestone that enables them to offer its complete range of services across all 27 European Union member states.

JUST IN: Coinbase secures license to offer Bitcoin & crypto services across the European Union pic.twitter.com/bM4adhS4Kv — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 20, 2025

The license allows Coinbase to serve approximately 450 million Europeans under a unified regulatory framework, consolidating the company’s existing operations across multiple European jurisdictions. Previously, Coinbase held separate licenses in Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, and Spain.

Moien, Lëtzebuerg.



We’re pleased to have secured our Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) licence from the CSSF in Luxembourg.



We can now offer a full suite of crypto products and services to 450 million people across all 27 European Union member states. pic.twitter.com/e9zbhy35YQ — Coinbase (@coinbase) June 20, 2025

“This milestone marks a significant step and enables us to operate under a unified, regulated crypto environment in one of the largest economic regions in the world, while solidifying Coinbase’s position as a global leader in regulatory compliance and innovation,” said Daniel Seifert, writing for Coinbase’s international division.

Luxembourg was selected as Coinbase’s European Bitcoin and crypto hub due to its established financial infrastructure and regulatory approach to blockchain technology. The country has enacted four blockchain related policies through its national legislature and maintains what officials describe as a “whole-of-government approach” to ledger technology.

“Luxembourg has long been a forward-thinking financial hub, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to fostering innovation,” Seifert noted. “By choosing Luxembourg, we’re positioning ourselves in a jurisdiction that understands the needs of the crypto industry and excels in regulatory clarity.”

The MiCA framework, which came into full effect across the EU this year, establishes regulations for Bitcoin and crypto asset services, including trading, custody, and issuance. The framework aims to provide regulatory certainty while protecting consumers and maintaining financial stability.

“While MiCA lays the foundation for a thriving crypto ecosystem, it’s equally important that policymakers continue to drive swift and ambitious initiatives to maintain Europe’s competitive edge on the global stage,” Seifert emphasized.

This expansion strengthens Coinbase’s global presence as traditional financial institutions and governments worldwide develop frameworks for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency regulation. The company can now offer Bitcoin and crypto services to European customers under a single regulatory umbrella rather than navigating separate national requirements.

