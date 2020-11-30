Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase Reports Delays in Processing Bitcoin Withdrawals Due to Network Congestion

Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, on a day when the price of bitcoin (BTC) surpassed its all-time high, said it is experiencing delays processing BTC withdrawals due to Bitcoin network congestion.

  • Deposits, buys and sells are not impacted, the exchange said.
  • Coinbase has suffered a number of issues – mainly outages – during busy trading periods this year including most recently on Nov. 26.
  • The most recent issue comes as BTC eclipsed its all-time high of $19,783 Monday morning en route to setting a new record of $19,864 before giving back some of those gains, trading at $19,478.89, up 6.90% at press time.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is known.

See also: Coinbase Goes Down Again as Bitcoin Price Action, Volatility Heat Up Again

