Coinbase Making Huge Changes to Its NFT Marketplace

Coinbase's (NASDAQ: COIN) NFT marketplace has been a total flop, but the company is shifting strategies. In the video below, Travis Hoium explains why an aggregation model for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) NFTs could be powerful if it's deployed across multiple blockchains.

Travis Hoium has positions in Coinbase Global, Inc., Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global, Inc., Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends eBay and recommends the following options: short October 2022 $50 calls on eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/riiv, I'll earn some extra money that supports my channel. My opinions remain my own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

