Coinbase Looks to Become the "Everything Exchange": Is It On Track?

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN is intensifying its focus on staying aligned with CEO Brian Armstrong’s broader vision of becoming the industry’s premier “everything exchange.” Its recent initiatives in this direction include launching a unique equity index future that provides exposure to Mag 7 stocks, as well as crypto futures, providing $100 million bitcoin-backed financing to CleanSpark, partnering with Morpho and launching a USDC lending product.



COIN has been continually pursuing strategic moves, both organic and inorganic, that help it accelerate its trading activities as well as amplify revenues. While its partnership with Morpho and the launch of the USDC lending product deepen its integration with DeFi, providing $100 million bitcoin-backed financing to CleanSpark helps COIN expand into crypto lending.



COIN stays focused on enhancing the utility of crypto via Base, which helps blockchains scale. COIN is thus exploring the launch of a network token. Coinbase stands to gain from strengthened banking relationships, new licenses and the introduction of customized products for diverse customer segments. While the Derbit acquisition establishes Coinbase as a global force in futures, options and perpetuals, deals like Liquifi and One River Digital broaden its tokenization and institutional services. COIN added DEX trading to its app for U.S. users, except New York State. The DEX integration supports COIN’s goal of a unified and centralized DeFi platform.



COIN, the crypto leader, is thus poised to gain from listing a broader range of crypto assets and tokenized equities, international expansion, strategic buyouts and increased volatility.

What About COIN’s Peers?

Robinhood Market HOOD continues to diversify its product base to acquire new clients and gain market share. In August, Robinhood announced the launch of pro and college football prediction markets. In June 2025, the company launched tokenized stocks in the EU to cater to rising demand for cryptocurrency.



Circle Internet Group CRCL plans to launch Arc, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for capital markets, payments and FX using USDC by year-end. This initiative seeks to broaden USDC’s applications, enhance mainstream adoption and drive sustainable long-term revenue growth.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have gained 33.7% year to date, outperforming the industry.



COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 54.58, above the industry average of 25.71. It carries a Value Score of F.



Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2025 EPS witnessed no movement over the past 30 days. The same holds true for full-year 2025 and 2026 estimates.





The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicate year-over-year increases, while the same for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 EPS indicate a decline.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





