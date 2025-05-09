Bitcoin Magazine



Coinbase Launches 24/7 Bitcoin Futures Trading in the U.S.

Coinbase has made a significant move in the U.S. derivatives market, launching 24/7 trading for Bitcoin futures. This is the first time that leveraged futures contracts for these digital assets will be available around the clock on a CFTC-regulated exchange. Starting today, U.S. traders will have access to Coinbase Derivatives, LLC (CDE), enabling continuous trading, including weekends, with no restrictions tied to traditional market hours.

The introduction of 24/7 futures trading eliminates the limitations of traditional trading hours, giving traders the opportunity to manage risk and seize opportunities in real time. “24/7 trading is a natural evolution for US regulated crypto futures markets,” said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President at Virtu Financial. “By working with Coinbase Derivatives, we’re helping to build a more accessible, efficient, and robust 24/7 crypto derivatives market.”

Coinbase’s infrastructure is built to support uninterrupted, continuous trading. The company is already planning to introduce perpetual futures soon, a widely used product in the crypto space. These future products will be available within a regulated environment, making it easier for retail traders to access popular crypto derivatives. Andy Sears, CEO of Coinbase Financial Markets, shared his excitement: “The arrival of 24/7 CFTC-regulated markets is a game-changer for the industry.”

This new development provides both retail and institutional traders with the flexibility to trade futures contracts at any time, offering unmatched market access and the ability to react quickly to price movements or market events. Coinbase’s leadership sees this as a major shift in how the market operates. “Extending futures trading to a 24/7 cycle is a fundamental evolution in market structure,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Clear. “Nodal Clear is proud to provide the clearing infrastructure that makes this innovation possible, ensuring continuity, transparency, and integrity for all market participants.”

This 24/7 trading access is made possible through Coinbase’s strong network of partners, including ABN AMRO, Wedbush Securities Inc., and Nodal Clear, which help ensure smooth trading operations and robust liquidity. These partnerships also provide seamless onboarding for a wide range of U.S. traders, expanding access to CDE products.

With this launch, Coinbase is setting a new benchmark for the U.S. crypto futures market, creating a new standard for digital asset trading that reflects the always-on nature of the crypto world. This innovation is just the beginning, as Coinbase continues to expand its offerings and improve market access for all types of traders.

