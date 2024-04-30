News & Insights

Bitcoin

Coinbase Integrates Bitcoin Lightning for 100 Million Users

April 30, 2024 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by Vivek Sen for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Bitcoin and crypto exchange Coinbase has integrated Bitcoin's Lightning Network, enabling faster and cheaper BTC transactions for its users in the United States (with the exception of New York). 

As the largest Bitcoin exchange globally by users, trading volume, and custody of assets, Coinbase's adoption of Lightning is a major win for the Bitcoin scaling solution. Lightning allows near-instant Bitcoin payments with significantly lower fees by moving transactions off-chain.

Coinbase has been working to implement Lightning support for years to further its mission of building a payments network costing pennies per transaction. This integration finally unlocks the power of instant and affordable Bitcoin payments for the exchange's massive US user base.

By partnering with Lightning infrastructure provider Lightspark, co-founded by former PayPal executive David Marcus, Coinbase now gives users the option to withdraw or send Bitcoin via Lightning. 

Transactions process in seconds and cost a fraction of on-chain BTC payments.

Marcus celebrated the milestone, stating "We're so thrilled to be part of this journey with you to bring Lightning to 100s of millions of people in over 100 countries. Big milestone for the entire network and for Bitcoin."

The Bitcoin community has long awaited Lightning integration from Coinbase, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges. 

While the Lightning Network has seen impressive growth over recent years, Coinbase's integration marks the protocol's biggest leap towards broader adoption yet, expanding the network to millions of new users.

Coinbase's adoption signals faith in the network's maturity and highlights the promise of Layer 2 scaling for helping Bitcoin evolve into a global payment rail.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.