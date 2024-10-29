News & Insights

Stocks
COIN

Coinbase to integrate Visa Direct network to deliver real-time account funding

October 29, 2024 — 06:35 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Visa (V) announced a partnership with Coinbase (COIN). This partnership adds convenience and new services for Coinbase customers across the U.S. and EU, including real-time, reliable, and secure money movement. By integrating with the Visa Direct network, Coinbase customers will be able to deposit funds into their Coinbase account in real-time using eligible Visa debit cards. Coinbase already has millions of users with a debit card connected to their account, and this new feature will help unlock real-time delivery of account funds for those using an eligible Visa debit card. This will allow customers to quickly add funds offering them more flexibility to take advantage of trading opportunities, which can be critical in a dynamic crypto environment. Visa Direct delivers quick and secure money movement and further helps to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technologies, helping to minimize waiting periods for fund availability.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
V

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.