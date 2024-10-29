Coinbase to integrate Visa Direct network to deliver real-time account funding

Visa (V) announced a partnership with Coinbase (COIN). This partnership adds convenience and new services for Coinbase customers across the U.S. and EU, including real-time, reliable, and secure money movement. By integrating with the Visa Direct network, Coinbase customers will be able to deposit funds into their Coinbase account in real-time using eligible Visa debit cards. Coinbase already has millions of users with a debit card connected to their account, and this new feature will help unlock real-time delivery of account funds for those using an eligible Visa debit card. This will allow customers to quickly add funds offering them more flexibility to take advantage of trading opportunities, which can be critical in a dynamic crypto environment. Visa Direct delivers quick and secure money movement and further helps to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technologies, helping to minimize waiting periods for fund availability.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.