Coinbase Hires Executives From Venmo, Adobe and Google
Cryptocurrency exchange and wallet platform Coinbase announced it has hired Shilpa Dhar, Ravi Byakod and Frank Yoo for VP roles on its product, engineering, and design & research teams.Â
- In an announcement published on its website, Coinbase said it was also creating a new âPlatformsâ team across its product and engineering organisations and that Dhar and Byakod would head the new team.Â
- Prior to joining Coinbase, Shilpa Dhar worked at Venmo as head of product after spending 10 years at Paypal.
- Ravi Byakod previously worked with Adobe, and also held senior engineering leadership positions at eBay, Flipkart, and Google.Â
- Frank Yoo, the new VP for design & research, previously led Googleâs global design and research teams for that companyâs GSuite product. He also worked with Lyft and led design at Linkedin and Yahoo!.
