Coinbase to Grow Crypto Custody Business With OCC Application?

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN is intensifying its focus on staying aligned with CEO Brian Armstrong’s broader vision of becoming the industry’s premier “everything exchange.” In its recent initiative, the crypto leader applied for the charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, per news released by PYMNTS. This will help COIN grow its crypto custody business.



Per the news, if approved, COIN can offer custody and related banking services across the nation. COIN can also pursue payments and related services, fueling higher institutional adoption. However, Greg Tusar, vice president, Institutional Product for Coinbase, stated, “Coinbase isn't pursuing the license to become a bank. It has no intention of doing so.”



COIN has been continually pursuing strategic moves, both organic and inorganic, that help it accelerate its trading activities as well as amplify revenues. COIN stays focused on enhancing the utility of crypto via Base, which helps blockchains scale. COIN is thus exploring the launch of a network token. It has diversified the U.S. derivatives platform beyond single-asset offerings by launching a unique equity index future that provides exposure to Mag 7 stocks, as well as crypto futures.



Coinbase stands to gain from strengthened banking relationships, new licenses and the introduction of customized products for diverse customer segments. COIN is thus poised to gain from listing a broader range of crypto assets and tokenized equities, international expansion, strategic buyouts and increased volatility.

What About COIN’s Peers?

Robinhood Market HOOD continues to diversify its product base to acquire new clients and gain market share. In August, Robinhood announced the launch of pro and college football prediction markets. In June 2025, the company launched tokenized stocks in the EU to cater to rising demand for cryptocurrency.



Circle Internet Group CRCL plans to launch Arc, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for capital markets, payments and FX using USDC by year-end. This initiative seeks to broaden USDC’s applications, enhance mainstream adoption and drive sustainable long-term revenue growth.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have gained 56% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 64.33, above the industry average of 24.72. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2025 EPS witnessed no movement over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for full-year 2025 and 2026 has moved 1 cent down each in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicate year-over-year increases, while the same for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 EPS indicate a decline.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

