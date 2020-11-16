Coinbase Goes Down as Bitcoin Nears $17K

The website and mobile app of U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase are down as bitcoin is nearing $17,000, within striking distance of its all-time high of $19,665 set in 2017.

Update (Nov. 16, 22:35 UTC): According to the Coinbase status page, the incident was resolved at 22:27 UTC.

According to a company update, a fix has been implemented and the company is “investigating this issue.”

Coinbase has suffered a number of outages during busy trading periods this year including most recently on Oct. 27.

The outage comes at a time when bitcoin has been fast approaching new highs not seen since Jan 7, 2018.

At press time, bitcoin was at $16,834, up 6.27% over the last 24 hours.

