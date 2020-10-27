Coinbase Goes Down as Bitcoin Approaches 2019 Highs

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has disabled trading due to feed issues amid bitcoin’s ascension towards 2019 highs near $13,880.

According to a company update on Wednesday, Coinbase said they were “currently investigating the issue,” while no further comment was provided.

Coinbase has suffered a number of outages during busy trading periods this year including on Sept. 4 – the last time an outage caused trading to halt, according to the company’s status page.

The outage comes at a time when bitcoin has been fast approaching new highs not seen since June 26, 2019.

“All updates will be posted in the link,” Coinbase’s Senior Manager of Communications Crystal Yang told CoinDesk via email.

