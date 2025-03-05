Coinbase Global's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COIN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Coinbase Global. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 14% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $504,274, and 3 are calls, amounting to $175,361.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $187.5 to $660.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Global's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Global's whale trades within a strike price range from $187.5 to $660.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $446.75 $443.35 $444.89 $660.00 $88.9K 112 8 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.7 $6.5 $6.55 $300.00 $75.3K 1.3K 53 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.6 $5.8 $6.13 $237.50 $56.3K 217 101 COIN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $9.5 $8.95 $9.15 $200.00 $45.9K 16.2K 554 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $448.85 $445.5 $447.5 $660.00 $44.7K 112 13

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

In light of the recent options history for Coinbase Global, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Coinbase Global With a volume of 5,414,210, the price of COIN is up 1.75% at $216.26. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Coinbase Global

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $331.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Market Perform rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $305. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $310. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, maintaining a target price of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $311. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $330.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Coinbase Global with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.