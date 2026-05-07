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Coinbase Global Turns To Loss In Q1

May 07, 2026 — 05:44 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $394.1 million, or $1.49 a share, compared to a net income of $65.6 million, or $0.24 a share, in the prior year, primarily due to higher operating losses.

Adjusted net loss for the period amounted to $45.6 million compared to earnings of $524.1 million in the previous year.

Revenue fell 31 percent, to $1.413 billion from last year's $2.034 billion.

During the after-hours, COIN is trading at $183.80, down 4.75 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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