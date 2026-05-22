Coinbase Global Says New Crypto Rules Could Unleash Its ‘Everything Exchange’

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) executives said the company is preparing for a broader expansion of crypto trading, stablecoin payments, derivatives, tokenized assets and AI-driven commerce, with pending U.S. market structure legislation viewed as a potential catalyst.

Speaking at JPMorgan’s TMC Conference, Coinbase President and Chief Operating Officer Emilie Choi and Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas outlined how the company is positioning its platform beyond spot crypto trading. JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington described Coinbase as a crypto platform that facilitates trading, staking and custody, along with other services across the crypto ecosystem.

Coinbase Sees CLARITY Act as Potential Regulatory Unlock

Choi said the CLARITY Act, which she described as a market structure bill, had recently advanced out of the Senate Banking Committee on a bipartisan basis. She said the next steps include passage by the full Senate, reconciliation with the House bill, final passage by both chambers and presidential approval.

“We think we’re on a path where it will be signed this summer,” Choi said.

Choi said the legislation could provide clearer rules over which assets and activities fall under the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. She said that clarity could help Coinbase determine how to list more digital assets and support areas such as tokenized equities and tokenized assets in a compliant manner.

“We think it’s just going to unleash a whole new wave of innovation in this space,” Choi said, comparing the potential impact to the stablecoin-related momentum Coinbase has seen following prior legislative developments.

‘Everything Exchange’ Strategy Expands Beyond Spot Crypto

Coinbase’s largest business remains trading, but Choi said the company is pursuing an “Everything Exchange” strategy to meet customer demand for more asset types, including equities, prediction markets and derivatives.

Choi said the strategy is intended to diversify Coinbase’s trading opportunities across market cycles. “There’s a bull market somewhere at any given time, and it might not be in crypto,” she said.

Haas said the newer products are still in early stages but have already begun contributing to Coinbase’s financial results. She said prediction markets reached $100 million of annualized revenue in March, their second month of operation, while retail derivatives generated $200 million of annualized revenue during the quarter.

Haas said the company does not view the products as cannibalizing existing crypto trading. Instead, she said they may give customers more reasons to trade during periods when crypto spot prices or volatility are lower.

“By diversifying the tradable assets, it gives them something to trade in all market conditions,” Haas said, noting that commodity futures tied to silver, gold and oil saw strong trading in the first quarter amid the macroeconomic backdrop.

Derivatives and Prediction Markets Are Key Growth Areas

Choi said derivatives are an important part of the crypto market because their trading volumes are typically three to four times larger than spot volumes. She said Coinbase plans to pursue derivatives both in the U.S. and internationally.

Coinbase’s acquisition of Deribit, which Choi described as the largest crypto options exchange in the world, is central to that strategy. Choi said Coinbase expects Deribit to be fully technically integrated by the end of the year and is working with the CFTC on plans to offer Deribit products in the U.S.

Choi said Coinbase wants to offer a single platform for crypto futures, derivatives, spot and options, supported by a global pool of liquidity and capabilities such as cross-margining and financing.

On prediction markets, Choi said the company is seeing strong early engagement. She said Coinbase’s “right to win” is tied to offering a broader bundle where customers can trade crypto, equities, derivatives and prediction markets in one place.

Haas added that prediction markets could create more frequent engagement because customers already hold assets on Coinbase. She said Coinbase holds more than 12% of the world’s crypto and had $19 billion of USDC on its platform as of the first quarter.

Stablecoins, USDC and Agentic Commerce

Coinbase executives emphasized stablecoins as a central part of the company’s strategy. Choi said Coinbase helped bring USDC to market in 2018 and is the largest distributor of the stablecoin. She said Coinbase “roughly” extracts about 50% of USDC economics at any given time, while also supporting trading and custody of other stablecoins.

Haas said Coinbase is embedding USDC across its products, including its international exchange, lending, margin trading and payments infrastructure. She said institutional lending tied to USDC grew to $1.4 billion as of the first quarter.

Haas also said Coinbase has seen significant growth in on-chain agentic commerce, with 99% of that activity in USDC and 90% on Base, Coinbase’s blockchain. She described USDC not only as a payments story, but also as collateral, a trading pair and a “global, cheap, fast dollar.”

Choi discussed Coinbase’s recently announced partnership with Hyperliquid, saying USDC will be the primary stablecoin on the on-chain trading platform. She said Hyperliquid already had about $5 billion of USDC on its platform and that the partnership is intended to reinforce USDC’s network effects.

Haas said the partnership should increase Coinbase’s on-platform balances, while also increasing revenue and sales and marketing expense tied to rewards agreements.

The executives also discussed Coinbase’s role in AI-driven payments. Haas said Coinbase’s technology stack for agentic AI includes USDC, Base, payment APIs and x402, an open-source protocol intended to enable agentic commerce. She said x402 processed 100 million payments through its gateway over the last three months and named Cloudflare, Google, Shopify and Amazon among partners building on or supporting the standard.

Tokenization and Base Roadmap

Choi said tokenized assets are another area where regulatory clarity could be the key unlock. She said Coinbase has capabilities across issuance, custody and trading, but needs a clearer framework before tokenized equities and other on-chain financial assets can proliferate.

“In general, we’re very bullish on on-chain over the longer term just because we think it’s a much more robust system,” Choi said, citing efficiency, lower costs, global access and faster settlement.

Choi described Base as a settlement layer for on-chain financial transactions, including payments and trading. She said future priorities for Base include adding a privacy layer and eventually launching a Base token, while noting that Coinbase would provide updates as those plans progress.

Haas also highlighted the Base app, Coinbase’s self-custodial product, as a way to reach customers in markets where Coinbase does not have a centralized platform presence. She said the product could help Coinbase expand access to more than 100 countries over time.

Looking ahead, Choi said the most compelling opportunities for Coinbase include stablecoins and payments, tokenized equities and assets, and agentic commerce. Haas added that derivatives expansion remains a major near-term focus and has been one of the biggest drivers of Coinbase’s market share growth.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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