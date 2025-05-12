Markets
COF

Coinbase Global To Replace Discover Financial Services In S&P 500

May 12, 2025 — 11:13 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) will replace Discover Financial Services (DFS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 19.

S&P 500 constituent Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) is acquiring Discover Financial Services in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

