Coinbase Global Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) executives emphasized continued product expansion and stablecoin momentum during the company’s Q1 2026earnings call even as softer crypto markets weighed on headline financial results.

Co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said that while “the crypto market [was] down,” Coinbase saw “fundamental growth of the on-chain economy” and positioned the company as a key beneficiary of finance moving on-chain. He pointed to stablecoin adoption, tokenized real-world assets, and what he described as a new catalyst: AI-driven “agentic” commerce. Armstrong said Coinbase saw “over 90% of on-chain agentic transaction volume happening on Base” during the quarter.

Q1 financial results and market backdrop

Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas reported Q1 2026 total revenue of $1.4 billion, a net loss of $394 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $303 million. Haas said macro conditions were “genuinely tough,” noting total crypto market cap and total crypto trading volume were both down more than 20% quarter-over-quarter, with historically low volatility in long-tail assets.

Total revenue fell 21% quarter-over-quarter, which Haas attributed to Coinbase’s “inherently nonlinear” revenue exposure to crypto prices and trading volumes. Transaction revenue totaled $756 million, including $567 million from consumer activity (down 23%) and $136 million from institutional activity (down 27%). Subscription and services revenue was $584 million (down 16%).

Haas highlighted stablecoin revenue of $305 million and said average USDC held in Coinbase products reached an all-time high of $19 billion. She also noted a reporting change: the company reclassified $18 million of corporate stablecoin revenue to other revenue, reflecting its treatment of cash and USDC as “completely fungible within our corporate operations.”

Everything Exchange shows “green shoots” in derivatives and prediction markets

Armstrong and Haas framed the company’s “Everything Exchange” strategy as a key driver of growth and diversification. Armstrong said Coinbase has expanded beyond spot crypto to include stock trading, “24/7 equity derivatives,” prediction markets, and non-crypto contracts such as gold, silver, and oil.

Among the results highlighted on the call:

Derivatives trading reached “over $200 million in annualized revenue,” according to Armstrong.

reached “over $200 million in annualized revenue,” according to Armstrong. Prediction markets hit “$100 million in annualized revenue in March,” about two months after launch, Armstrong said.

hit “$100 million in annualized revenue in March,” about two months after launch, Armstrong said. Non-crypto contracts including silver, gold, and oil saw “more than 4x growth quarter-over-quarter,” Armstrong said, and Haas described the traction as “really tangible signs” of engagement.

President and COO Emilie Choi said Coinbase reached an “all-time high” in crypto trading volume market share in Q1, gaining share in both spot and derivatives globally despite industry-wide volumes declining more than 20% quarter-over-quarter. She said market share has grown “roughly 5x since Q1 2023,” adding that difficult market conditions can push customers toward trusted platforms. Choi also argued that share gained in down markets may be “sticky” when conditions improve.

Stablecoins, Base, and x402: Coinbase’s payments ambitions and AI agents

Management repeatedly emphasized stablecoins as a central growth area. Armstrong said Coinbase is the “largest distributor of USDC” with “more than 25% of all USDC held” in Coinbase products, and he added that Coinbase captures “about 50% of all USDC economics.” He also said Coinbase reached a new all-time high in USDC held in its products during Q1, and reported “10x year-over-year growth in stablecoin transactions on Base.”

Choi described Coinbase as building a vertically integrated payments stack, citing “USDC as the digital dollar, Base as the settlement layer, our payments APIs as the enterprise integration layer, and x402 as the open standard for the next wave of agentic commerce.” She added, “We’re not playing as a network participant. We are the platform that powers stablecoins.”

On x402, Armstrong said the protocol has been moved into the Linux Foundation and has attracted contributions and governance participation from companies including Cloudflare, AWS, Stripe, Shopify, and Google. He said 99% of x402 transactions in Q1 were settled in USDC and that 90% of agentic stablecoin transaction volumes were settled on Base.

Regulatory outlook: CLARITY Act and stablecoin rewards

Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal addressed questions on the CLARITY Act, saying Coinbase is “confident” the bill will head to markup this month, with a floor vote “in early summer,” translating to confidence in “a signed piece of legislation by the end of the summer.” Grewal pointed to a compromise announced by Senators Thom Tillis and Angela Alsobrooks on stablecoin rewards and said the direction of the text appeared to preserve “activity-based rewards” while prohibiting “a passive, pure bank-style, deposit-style yield.”

Grewal said it would be “premature” to outline full business impacts until rules are written after legislation passes, but he characterized CLARITY as “a significant unlock for the industry” that would allow product building on “a timeline of years rather than dealing with individual case-by-case concerns.”

Asked whether changes in rewards policy could affect Coinbase’s revenue share mechanics with Circle, Grewal said contracts are “set” and “auto-renew,” and he expects the relationship to continue under the same terms. Haas added that the revenue share is tied to overall USDC supply and adoption and said it is “really unaffected by any rewards language.”

Expenses, restructuring, buybacks, and Q2 outlook

Haas said total operating expenses were $1.4 billion, down 5% quarter-over-quarter. Tech and development rose modestly to $526 million due to one-time acquisition-related costs, while G&A declined 17% due to reductions in deal-related legal costs, customer support costs, and policy-related expenses. Haas called Q1 the company’s “thirteenth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.”

Coinbase ended the quarter with over $10 billion in cash and cash equivalents and total available resources of $12 billion. Haas also discussed capital allocation, noting that the company’s 2026 convertible notes are due June 1 and that, unless the notes reach the conversion price, Coinbase intends to retire the $1.3 billion obligation. The company repurchased about 6 million shares for $1.1 billion in Q1, and Haas said cumulative buybacks have offset roughly 90% of shares issued for employee compensation since Q4 2024.

For Q2, Haas guided subscription and services revenue to a range of $565 million to $645 million, with “an opportunity for quarter-over-quarter growth.” She also expects technology and development plus G&A expenses to decline sequentially to $820 million to $870 million. In addition, Coinbase expects $50 million to $60 million in restructuring expenses in Q2 tied to a headcount reduction announced earlier in the week.

Haas said the restructuring reflects both market headwinds and a shift toward “AI-native operations,” citing that pull requests per engineer are up nearly 80% year-over-year and integration test coverage across core services is up 3x in six months. She also provided a full-year 2026 adjusted expense outlook of $4.3 billion to $4.6 billion.

On product development and safeguards, Armstrong said Coinbase encourages non-technical employees to use AI agents to draft code, but “human engineers still review all code before it goes into production,” with multiple review levels on sensitive systems.

Looking ahead, Armstrong said he is most excited about more asset classes moving on-chain, continued stablecoin adoption enabling “fast, cheap, and global” payments, and the emergence of agentic commerce as a catalyst for on-chain activity.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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