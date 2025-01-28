Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed at $281.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.92% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 8.78% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coinbase Global, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 13, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.87, marking a 16.35% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, up 67.18% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Coinbase Global, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.53% higher. Coinbase Global, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Coinbase Global, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 79.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.38.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, positioning it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.