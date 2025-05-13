Coinbase Global (COIN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $225.04, changing hands as high as $250.24 per share. Coinbase Global Inc shares are currently trading up about 20.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COIN's low point in its 52 week range is $142.58 per share, with $349.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $251.22.

