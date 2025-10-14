Is Coinbase Eyeing BVNK Buyout to Boost Stablecoin Expansion?

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, in its recent effort to bring stablecoins mainstream, could buy BVNK, according to news in Fortune. BVNK is a London-based fintech company that builds stablecoin payment infrastructure. Though nothing has been finalized, the transaction could cost between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion, the source revealed. Notably, Mastercard is also eyeing BVNK buyout, per the news.



In May 2025, according to market rumors, stablecoin issuer Circle was considering a sale to either COIN or Ripple. COIN has a minority stake in Circle, and shares revenues from USDC's reserve interest income. However, the deal did not materialize, and Circle debuted on the NYSE in June 2025. If this recent deal materializes, this buyout could be the largest stablecoin-related deal, per the source.



Stablecoins are essential for making the financial system more accessible. Stablecoins, like USDC, enable global transfer and settlement in dollar terms. COIN partnered with Stripe in the second quarter of 2024 to enhance the global adoption of crypto, where Stripe integrated USDC on Base.



COIN is intensifying its focus on staying aligned with CEO Brian Armstrong’s broader vision of becoming the industry’s premier “everything exchange.” This crypto leader has been continually pursuing strategic moves, both organic and inorganic, to accelerate trading activities and amplify revenues. Though Coinbase is poised to gain from growth in crypto assets and higher volumes of transactions, initiatives to enhance the utility of crypto via Base and stablecoins are encouraging.

What About COIN’s Peers?

Stablecoins, especially USDC, are also fundamental to Circle Internet Group’s CRCL business strategy. As USDC’s issuer, Circle earns revenues through interest on reserves and transaction flows. Stablecoins also support Circle’s expansion into payments, DeFi and global finance, reinforcing its role as a core infrastructure provider in the digital asset ecosystem.



Stablecoins play a growing role in BlackRock Inc.’s BLK digital strategy. Through its partnership with Circle, it manages USDC reserves, gaining direct exposure to stablecoin infrastructure. This supports BlackRock’s broader push to modernize finance by leveraging blockchain technology for tokenized assets, real-time settlements and more efficient capital markets.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have gained 43.8% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 56.73, above the industry average of 23.82. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2025 EPS witnessed no movement over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for full-year 2025 and 2026 has moved 1 cent down each in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicate year-over-year increases. The same for COIN’s 2025 EPS indicates an increase, but for 2026 EPS suggests a decline.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

