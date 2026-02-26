Coinbase Expands Into Stocks, Targets 'Everything Exchange'

In a recent strategic initiative, Coinbase Global COIN has launched stock and ETF trading for all users across the United States. By adding traditional equities to its platform, Coinbase meaningfully expands its total addressable market beyond digital assets and strengthens its positioning against diversified fintech brokerages. The initiative narrows the divide between conventional financial markets and the digital asset ecosystem, reinforcing Coinbase’s ambition to serve as a unified investment platform.



At the same time, Coinbase has partnered with Yahoo Finance to streamline the path from research to execution. Users can now transition from analyzing a stock on Yahoo Finance to placing a trade on Coinbase in a single click, creating a seamless discovery-to-trade experience. To power this integrated equities offering, Coinbase is leveraging the clearing, custody and execution infrastructure of Apex Fintech Solutions, enabling a cohesive and user-friendly trading environment within its existing interface.



The company will initially offer round-the-clock trading five days a week, beginning with a curated list of leading equities, with plans to expand 24/5 access to thousands of additional stocks in the coming months. Looking ahead, Coinbase also intends to roll out stock perpetuals this spring, providing international traders with 24/7, capital-efficient exposure to U.S. equities.



These developments align with Coinbase’s broader ambition to become the industry’s premier “everything exchange.” Through a combination of new product launches, market expansion and both organic and inorganic growth initiatives, the company continues to accelerate trading activity and diversify revenue streams, further solidifying its role as a comprehensive global trading platform.

What About Its Peers?

Robinhood Markets HOOD stays focused on accelerating growth through rapid product innovation and global expansion. Robinhood has been engaging in opportunistic acquisitions to deepen its footprint and expand its product reach within the United States and globally. Robinhood also noted that AI features and fast rollouts are increasing engagement, premium monetization and retention, while stronger tools attract both retail and advanced traders.



Interactive Brokers IBKR continues to explore growth opportunities in the emerging markets of Taiwan, Mexico and India. Given the rapid growth of its European business, Interactive Brokers has substantially expanded its operations there. Interactive Brokers has been undertaking several measures to enhance its global presence.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have lost 18.4% year to date, underperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 51.25, significantly above the industry average of 11.43. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s first-quarter 2026 and second-quarter 2026 EPS has moved down 53% and 46%, respectively, in the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved down 41% and 33%, respectively, in the past 30 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates year-over-year increases. Though the consensus estimate for the company’s 2025 EPS indicates a decrease, the same for 2026 implies an increase.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.