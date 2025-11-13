Coinbase Broadens Reach With New Token Platform and UK Expansion

Recently, Coinbase Global COIN pursued a few strategic moves like launching a digital token sales platform, introducing a regulated UK savings account, and calling off its planned BVNK acquisition. These moves mark prudent approaches toward growth as well as diversification.



COIN has launched an end-to-end token sales platform for both issuers and users. It allows investors to participate in new token launches before listing. Coinbase is also providing access for the retail community. The first token sale will be hosted on Nov. 17, with one token sale per month. While this opens another revenue stream by enhancing trading volume, it also underscores COIN’s continued effort to introduce digital assets.



In its continued efforts to bring crypto and traditional banking closer, that too in the global arena, COIN is introducing a new savings account that offers 3.75% AER variable interest in the United Kingdom. COIN has partnered with ClearBank for the same. COIN has been continuously collaborating with banks to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional banking. Partnerships with PNC Bank and Citi reflect the same. This also marks COIN’s move for international expansion.



In a separate development, COIN called off the BVNK acquisition. Had it materialized, it could have been the largest stablecoin-related deal. Coinbase has an ambitious target of making USDC the number one stablecoin over the next few years, something its CEO has called its “Stretch Goal.” Nonetheless, COIN stays focused on global adoption of USDC and thus makes strategic partnerships and collaborations.



Such strategic endeavors underscore the company’s efforts to build Coinbase as the industry’s premier “everything exchange.”

What About COIN’s Peers?

Robinhood Market HOOD continues to diversify its product base to acquire new clients and gain market share. In August, Robinhood announced the launch of pro and college football prediction markets. In June 2025, the company launched tokenized stocks in the EU to cater to rising demand for cryptocurrency.



Circle Internet Group CRCL has launched Arc, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for capital markets, payments and FX using USDC by year-end. This initiative seeks to broaden USDC’s applications, enhance mainstream adoption and drive sustainable long-term revenue growth.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have gained 22.4% year to date, outperforming the industry, sector and Zacks S&P 500 composite.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 49.85, above the industry average of 23.76. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s fourth-quarter 2025 EPS has moved 1 cent north, while that for first-quarter 2026 EPS has moved 3 cents south in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for full-year 2025 and 2026 EPS has moved 13.4% and 0.7% north, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicate year-over-year increases. Though the consensus estimate for COIN’s 2025 EPS indicates an increase, the same for 2026 indicates a decline.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.