Coinbase to Boost Global Expansion With Bybit Partnership?

Coinbase Global COIN is in talks with Bybit for a potential partnership valued at $25 billion per media releases. If the transaction materializes, Bybit, a Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange, can enter the regulated U.S. market. This transaction will help Coinbase gain scale and global reach, as well as have product expansion.



Partnering with Bybit would accelerate Coinbase’s push into high-frequency, higher-margin derivatives. Earlier, Coinbase acquired Deribit for $2.9 billion. With this, the crypto leader has become the leading global platform for crypto derivatives, which is much larger in trading volumes than the spot crypto market.



Bybit has a strong presence in offshore and emerging markets. Partnering with Bybit would scale up Coinbase’s global presence.



Coinbase is increasingly leaning on inorganic growth. COIN’s targeted acquisitions are broadening its capabilities, diversifying revenues and expanding its geographical presence. In the rapidly evolving digital asset market, these deals provide Coinbase with accelerated entry into growth verticals such as derivatives, DeFi, tokenization and institutional services.



Acquisitions and strategic partnerships not only diversify Coinbase’s revenue mix (steadily expanding its subscriptions and services revenues) but also accelerate institutional adoption and solidify its trajectory toward becoming a full-stack financial operating system for crypto. Funding is balanced through cash and equity, supported by a robust balance sheet of more than $7 billion in cash and digital assets.

While integration and regulatory headwinds remain challenges, Coinbase’s disciplined acquisition strategy enhances its competitive moat and supports CEO Brian Armstrong’s ambition to build the industry’s premier “everything exchange.”

What About Its Peers?

Robinhood Markets HOOD is expanding into crypto derivatives, driving trading activity and diversifying revenues. By offering perpetual futures in Europe and micro futures for Bitcoin, Solana and XRP, Robinhood attracts active traders and improves margins. This strengthens Robinhood’s competitiveness while enhancing results beyond equities and traditional spot crypto trading.



Interactive Brokers Group’s IBKR involvement in crypto derivatives boosts its platform by providing Bitcoin and Ether futures and options. Interactive Brokers appeals to both institutional and retail traders seeking regulated exposure. This expansion enables Interactive Brokers to diversify revenues, strengthen competitiveness, increase trading volumes and capture sustainable long-term growth opportunities.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have lost 10.8% year to date, outperforming the industry.



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COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 66.54, significantly above the industry average of 9.85. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s first-quarter 2026 and second-quarter 2026 EPS has moved down 8.5% and 12.1%, respectively, in the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved down 19.8% and 7.1%, respectively, in the past 30 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2026 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year decreases. However, the consensus estimate for the company’s 2027 revenues and EPS indicates an increase.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.