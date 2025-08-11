Coinbase Adds DEX Trading: Can it Unlock Millions of On-Chain Assets?

Coinbase Global COIN has rolled out an integrated decentralized exchange (DEX) trading feature within its main app for U.S. users, excluding those in New York State. This enhancement enables users to trade Base-native tokens and a vast range of decentralized assets—including those from leading projects such as Virtuals AI Agents, Reserve Protocol DTFs, SoSo Value Indices, Auki Labs and Super Champs—directly within the Coinbase app.



The feature vastly expands the range of tokens accessible to users, moving from around 300 listed tokens to potentially millions of on-chain assets that can be traded within moments of their creation. By eliminating the delays typical of conventional listing processes, Coinbase gives developers launching tokens on the Base network immediate market access, fostering faster liquidity growth and adoption for new projects.



With DEX trading, Coinbase takes a major step toward uniting centralized and decentralized finance in a single, streamlined platform—part of CEO Brian Armstrong’s vision for the “everything exchange.” This initiative complements other strategic expansions, including tokenized equities, derivatives, merchant payment capabilities, and collaborations with major financial institutions, solidifying Coinbase’s position as a comprehensive, 24/7 trading ecosystem.



By embedding DEX functionality directly into its app, Coinbase empowers users with greater control and faster access to emerging assets while reinforcing its role as a key entry point into DeFi markets. This move further aligns with its long-term goal of becoming the definitive all-in-one platform for trading and managing digital assets.

What About its Competitors?

Robinhood Markets HOOD provides DeFi-like capabilities through the Robinhood Wallet, supporting multi-network token swaps via DEX aggregators, gasless trades on Arbitrum and dApp connectivity. These features help Robinhood tap into the expanding DeFi market, draw in crypto-focused users and broaden its revenue streams beyond its core brokerage business.



Though different from DEX trading, Interactive Brokers Group IBKR offers a limited set of vetted tokens, steering clear of decentralized liquidity and instant listings. This prudent strategy enables Interactive Brokers Group to uphold compliance, appeal to cautious investors and foster trust, allowing Interactive Brokers to gradually grow its crypto offerings.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have gained 33.3% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 49.87, above the industry average of 27.15. But it carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s third-quarter 2025 EPS witnessed no movement, while that for fourth-quarter 2025 EPS has moved down 11.2% over the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2025 increased 78.1% while that for 2026 decreased 12.4%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicate year-over-year increases. The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 EPS indicate a decline.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.