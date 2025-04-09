$COIN stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COIN stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $491,496,015 of trading volume.

$COIN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $COIN:

$COIN insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 359 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 359 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN ARMSTRONG (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 90 sales selling 1,590,000 shares for an estimated $476,327,769 .

. EMILIE CHOI (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 361,980 shares for an estimated $114,085,239 .

. FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 177,724 shares for an estimated $53,901,980 .

. LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 59,624 shares for an estimated $18,666,841 .

. ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 43 sales selling 56,876 shares for an estimated $15,192,916 .

. FREDERICK R WILSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $14,548,948 .

. PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 77 sales selling 49,988 shares for an estimated $13,446,337 .

. JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 17,323 shares for an estimated $5,497,007 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM sold 400 shares for an estimated $81,776

$COIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 540 institutional investors add shares of $COIN stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COIN Government Contracts

We have seen $6,978,346 of award payments to $COIN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$COIN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COIN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

CLSA issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Daiwa issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024

$COIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COIN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $COIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $292.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Monness set a target price of $420.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $290.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Mike Colonnese from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $295.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Hal Goetsch from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $185.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Bo Pei from US Tiger Securities set a target price of $380.0 on 10/16/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.