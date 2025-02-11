COIN & HOOD Earnings: Will Higher Crypto Volumes Provide Tailwinds?

The 2024 Q4 earnings season has turned out to be highly positive so far, with a nice chunk of companies providing solid results and positive commentary surrounding upcoming periods.

This week’s reporting docket is filled with many notable companies, a list that includes Robinhood HOOD and Coinbase COIN. Both companies’ results are likely to see an uptick thanks to the melt-up in crypto trading volumes over recent months.

Let’s take a closer look at what to expect.

Robinhood Shares Soar

HOOD shares have started the year off hot, gaining more than 50% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. A favorable showing from the broader finance sector in the Q4 cycle has helped keep shares trading higher, with the stock also sporting the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

As highlighted below, analysts have become notably bullish for the upcoming release, with the $0.42 per share estimate up nearly 70% over recent months and suggesting 1300% year-over-year growth.



Top line revisions have also been notably bullish, with the $941 million in sales expected up big from the $671 million expected back in last November. Sales are forecasted to climb nearly 100% year-over-year, continuing its growth streak nicely.

HOOD has posted double-digit percentage year-over-year sales growth rates in each of its last seven releases.



As expected, the company’s crypto results will be a big focal point of the release. For the period, the Zacks Consensus estimate for HOOD’s transaction-based crypto revenue stands at $311 million, nearly 630% higher year-over-year.

The growth here is massive, fully reflective of the above-mentioned crypto frenzy that’s emerged. The company has struggled to consistently exceed expectations on this metric, as shown below.



Monthly active users will again be an important metric to watch, with assets under custody also reflecting a key item. It’s reasonable to see decent-sized upticks in these metrics given the favorable trading environment overall, not just for crypto.

Analysts Get Bullish on Coinbase

Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, with the stock much more sensitive to the crypto market relative to HOOD. The outlook for the quarter to be reported has remained bullish, with the $0.87 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up 50% over recent months.



Like HOOD, top line revisions for Coinbase have also been bullish, with the $1.6 billion expected up nearly 30% over recent months and suggesting 70% year-over-year growth. Sales growth has been rock-solid over recent periods, growing by double-digit percentages in five consecutive periods.



It’s worth noting here that COIN’s transaction-based revenue results have been mixed over recent periods, with the company falling short in its latest release and snapping a previous streak.

Still, big growth is expected to follow through amid the hot trading environment, with the Zacks Consensus estimate of $934 million reflecting 75% year-over-year growth.



Bottom Line

We’ll soon hear from two companies – Robinhood HOOD and Coinbase COIN – that stand to benefit from the uptick in crypto trading/prices over recent months.

Analysts have become notably bullish for top and bottom line expectations for both companies, raising their estimates in a big way over recent months. Favorable prints surrounding customer counts and assets under custody would reflect nice tailwinds for both stocks concerning their post-earnings movement.

