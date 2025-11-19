COIN Enters Prediction Market: Another Step to Go Beyond Crypto?

In yet another endeavor to be the industry’s premier “everything exchange,” Coinbase Global COIN is joining forces with Kalshi to venture into the prediction market space. Kalshi is a regulated American exchange and prediction market where one can trade on the outcome of real-world events. This new platform will allow users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events, such as elections, inflation rates, sports results, and scientific developments, per reports in CoinLaw.



By combining Kalshi’s regulated infrastructure with Coinbase’s global scale and reputation, this partnership, though at a nascent stage, opens a powerful gateway to a highly promising event-based trading market.



Launching the prediction market platform seems time opportune. Per media reports, trading volumes on prediction markets are gaining traction. Kalshi reached $4.4 billion in October volume, its peak month, while Polymarket posted $3.02 billion during that same period.



Coinbase strives to evolve continuously — not only to facilitate crypto trading but also with tokenized financial instruments, stablecoin use cases, and alternative investment products. The crypto leader has been continuously collaborating with banks to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional banking. Coinbase has recently pursued a few strategic moves like launching a digital token sales platform, introducing a regulated U.K. savings account, and rolling out Coinbase Business in Singapore, its first international market outside the United States.



Such moves once again underscore COIN’s efforts to diversify revenues from transaction volumes.

What About COIN’s Peers?

Robinhood Market HOOD continues to diversify its product base to acquire new clients and gain market share. In August, Robinhood announced the launch of pro and college football prediction markets. In June 2025, the company launched tokenized stocks in the EU to cater to rising demand for cryptocurrency.



Circle Internet Group CRCL has launched Arc, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for capital markets, payments and FX using USDC by year-end. This initiative seeks to broaden USDC’s applications, enhance mainstream adoption and drive sustainable long-term revenue growth.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have gained 4.6% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 42.81, above the industry average of 23.36. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s fourth-quarter 2025 EPS witnessed no revision, while that for first-quarter 2026 EPS has moved 2.9% south in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for full-year 2025 and 2026 EPS has moved 13.4% and 1.2% respectively, north in the past 30 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicates year-over-year increases. Though the consensus estimate for COIN’s 2025 EPS indicates an increase, the same for 2026 indicates a decline.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

