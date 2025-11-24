COIN to Buy Vector: Is the Crypto Leader on an Acquisition Spree?

Coinbase Global COIN is set to buy Vector.fun in its efforts to expand access to Solana. Vector is an on-chain trading platform built on Solana, and when integrated into COIN’s platform, will aid users in broader access to on-chain markets.



COIN believes the future of finance is on-chain and therefore it is leaving no stone unturned to build on the same. The company stays focused on enhancing the utility of crypto via Base, which helps blockchains scale.



COIN noted, per Messari research, Solana’s decentralized exchange (DEX) volume for 2025 has already exceeded $1 trillion. This buyout is time opportune as it will broaden asset availability and facilitate trading assets through DEX trading integration in Coinbase.



Coinbase seems to be on an acquisition spree. This buyout would mark the crypto leader’s ninth buyout year to date. Last month, COIN bought Echo, an on-chain platform for raising capital, marking another milestone after the company’s Deribit acquisition in May. It also bought the token management platform Liquifi in July.



COIN is intensifying its focus on staying aligned with CEO Brian Armstrong’s broader vision of becoming the industry’s premier “everything exchange.” The company is increasingly leaning on inorganic growth, and its acquisition story is impressive. COIN’s targeted acquisitions are broadening its capabilities, diversifying revenues and expanding its geographical presence. In the rapidly evolving digital asset market, these deals provide Coinbase with accelerated entry into growth verticals.

What About COIN’s Peers?

Robinhood Markets HOOD is driving growth through strategic acquisitions that broaden its offerings, boost global crypto reach and enhance institutional services. Robinhood’s deals for Bitstamp, WonderFi and Pluto Capital highlight its expansion into international markets and AI innovation. With these moves, Robinhood is diversifying revenues and reinforcing its long-term scalability.



Interactive Brokers Group’s IBKR strategic acquisitions helped expand services, improve technology and grow its client network. Interactive Brokers’ acquisitions of FutureTrade, Covestor and Folio’s retail accounts enhanced its trading, wealth management and retail presence. With these strategic moves, Interactive Brokers strengthened its competitiveness and positioned itself for sustainable long-term expansion.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have lost 0.5% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 39.51, significantly above the industry average of 22.87. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s fourth-quarter 2025 and first-quarter 2026 EPS EPS witnessed no revision in the past seven days. The same holds true for full-year 2025 and 2026 EPS.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicates year-over-year increases. Though the consensus estimate for the company’s 2025 EPS indicates an increase, the same for 2026 indicates a decline.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

