Cohu Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Cohu, Inc. (COHU), on Wednesday, reported a third-quarter net loss of $4.1 million or $0.09 per share, compared to net loss of $18.1 million or $0.39 per share last year.

Adjusted loss for the quarter was $2.8 million or $0.06 per share, compared to $3.8 million or $0.08 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $126.2 million, compared to $95.3 million last year.

Looking forward, Cohu expects fourth quarter sales to be in a range of $122 million, plus or minus $7 million.

