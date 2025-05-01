Cohu Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Cohu, Inc. (COHU), Thursday reported first-quarter net loss of $30.8 million or $0.66 per share, compared to net loss of $14.6 million or $0.31 per share.

Cohu reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $0.8 million or $0.02 per share, compared to adjusted income of $0.6 million or $0.01 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter were $96.8 million, down from $107.6 million last year.

"First quarter 2025 results were in line with guidance, and Cohu landed multiple design-wins and customer expansion with our testers, handlers, inspection systems and interface products. We also signed new customers for AI process monitoring demonstrations of Tignis software," said Cohu President and CEO Luis Müller. "We are optimistic by the business prospects of our design-wins, pick-up in recurring orders, and expansion into new market segments."

Cohu expects second quarter 2025 sales to be in a range of $106 million, plus or minus $7 million.

