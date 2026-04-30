Cohu Inc. Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Cohu, Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported first-quarter results with net loss narrowing from last year, driven by higher net sales.

The company posted a net loss of $12.1 million, compared with $30.8 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.26, compared with a loss of $0.66 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $125.1 million from $96.8 million a year earlier, reflecting improved revenue performance.

COHU is currently trading after hours at $46.00, down $1.35 or 2.85 percent on the Nasdaq.

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