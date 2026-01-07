Cohu (COHU) Surges 7.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Cohu COHU shares ended the last trading session 7.6% higher at $27.01. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to repeat orders for Neon HBM inspection systems as the demand for AI-driven semiconductor systems rise.

This maker of semiconductor test equipment is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +146.7%. Revenues are expected to be $122 million, up 29.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Cohu, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on COHU going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Cohu is part of the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. Axcelis Technologies ACLS, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 5.5% higher at $93.9. ACLS has returned -2.3% in the past month.

For Axcelis, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.12. This represents a change of -27.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Axcelis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

