COHR Poised to Maximize Growth via NVIDIA Alliance: Here's How

Coherent Corp. COHR is boosting demand for its products in next-generation AI and data center infrastructure in partnership with NVIDIA NVDA. It announced a multiyear strategic agreement to develop advanced optics technologies, including manufacturing capacity and research and development (R&D) on March 2, 2026.

The Agreement Specifications

This non-exclusive deal underscores NVIDIA’s multibillion-dollar purchase commitment, future access and capacity rights for Coherent’s advanced laser and optical networking products. The company is expected to receive $2 billion in investments from NVIDIA to build out its U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities to support research and development, future capacity and operations.

Gains From the Deal

Optical interconnects and advanced package integration unlock ultrahigh-bandwidth and energy-efficient connectivity, which are immensely valuable to AI infrastructure. This extended partnership creates stable demand for COHR’s products and helps it to increase production capacity while strengthening R&D. Since NVIDIA is one of the leaders in the development of AI, this deal will enable Coherent to emerge as a key industry player instead of a mere supplier of some components.

After-Announcement Effect

Since the announcement, Coherent has gained more popularity across the industry, but especially in the technology services, helping it to generate larger brand value. The announcement has also positively impacted the stock price.

COHR’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The stock has skyrocketed 241.4% over the past year, significantly outperforming 12.6% rally of its industry. COHR has exceeded TTEC Holdings, Inc.’s TTEC 29.8% dip and Dave Inc.’s DAVE 107.6% upsurge in the same period.



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From a valuation standpoint, Coherent trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74X, exceeding the industry’s 20.86X. It trades higher than TTEC Holdings’ and Dave Inc.’s 1.8X and 11.34X, respectively.



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COHR has a Value Score of D. TTEC and DAVE carry a Value Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coherent’s earnings for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has increased 5.7% and 13.7%, respectively, over the past 60 days.



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COHR currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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