Cohort Issues Statement On Current Trading And Outlook; FY26 Growth Expectations Remains Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Cohort said it achieved record financial results in the year ended 30 April 2025, with strong performances in revenue, adjusted operating profit, order intake, adjusted EPS, and net funds. The Group said the interim results for the six months ending 31 October 2025 are due to be released in December 2025.

The Group said its expectations for growth in fiscal 2026 remains unchanged. Trading performance in the first half is projected to be slightly behind the strong comparative period last year.

