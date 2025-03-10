Coherus Biosciences, Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Coherus Biosciences, Inc. (CHRS) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$50.7 million

The company's earnings came in at -$50.7 million, or -$0.44 per share. This compares with -$79.7 million, or -$0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Coherus Biosciences, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$32.5 million or -$0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 40.8% to $54.14 million from $91.52 million last year.

Coherus Biosciences, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$50.7 Mln. vs. -$79.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.44 vs. -$0.71 last year. -Revenue: $54.14 Mln vs. $91.52 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.