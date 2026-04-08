Is Coherent's Product Range Positioning It as a Premium AI Asset?

Coherent Corp. COHR registered 33.5% year-over-year growth in its datacenter & communications segment’s revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. This segment generated 72% of the top line, a significant jump from the year-ago quarter’s 63%. It is evident that the company is moving on its growth trajectory on the back of its success within the AI market.

The company witnessed a surge in its product demand as a result of rising direct bookings. The heightened adoption of 800G and 1.6T transceivers played an important role in boosting its top line. On the Indium Phosphide (InP) production front, Coherent is the only producer of the 6-inch InP, which it is ramping actively across Sherman and Jarfalla for the heightened transceiver demand. This boost in production is made to support the high-power CW laser demand that the company has anticipated to witness in the near term.

The rise in demand during the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was not only dependent on the growing demand for transceivers, but also for Optical Circuit Switch (OCS) Systems. The OCS Systems market adds more than $2 billion in addressable market opportunity in the long run, expanding its capacity to boost revenues.

COHR’s focus on the next-gen optical interconnects and InP manufacturing positions it to capture a larger chunk of the AI hardware market share. As the industry shifts toward complex components, Coherent will not remain a mere player in the AI domain but a game-changer of the infrastructure required to power it.

COHR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Coherent’s stock has rallied a whopping 304.7% in a year against the industry’s 22.9% growth. COHR’s industry peers Dave DAVE and GDS Holdings GDS surged 89.7% and 98.3%, respectively, in the same period.

1-Year Share Price Performance

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From a valuation perspective, COHR trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19X, higher than Dave and GDS Holdings’ 10.68X and 25.74X, respectively.

P/E - F12M

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Coherent and GDS Holdings have a Value Score of D. Dave carries a Value Score of C.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s earnings for 2026 and 2027 has increased marginally and 1.5%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

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COHR currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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