Coherent's Next Wave: Co-Packaged Optics and Systems Optionality

Coherent COHR is widening its datacenter portfolio beyond transceiver pluggables into optical circuit switching systems and co-packaged optics. This adds optionality as AI datacenter architectures evolve and as connectivity constraints become more central to performance.

The strategic benefit is diversification within the datacenter opportunity set, giving the company more than one path to growth as customers iterate on network design.

Coherent’s Customer Engagement Is Expanding

Customer engagement for these newer datacenter solutions is expanding, with revenue contributions expected to grow through fiscal 2026 and into fiscal 2027. If that contribution becomes meaningful, it can broaden the drivers of Datacenter and Communications growth beyond any single product cycle.

That second leg can also help smooth results over time if systems and co-packaged optics scale alongside pluggables rather than after them.

Coherent Corp. Revenue (Quarterly)

Coherent Corp. revenue-quarterly | Coherent Corp. Quote

COHR The Investment Phase Raises Execution Risk

The opportunity comes with complexity. Coherent is simultaneously scaling capacity, expanding production, and launching new products, and those overlapping ramps increase operational risk.

Long lead times amplify that challenge. When cycles are extended, timing slips and mix shifts can take longer to correct, which can keep margins uneven even in a strong demand environment.

Coherent’s Balance Sheet Flexibility Supports Expansion

The company’s leverage has improved significantly, and the balance sheet is improving, providing flexibility to support continued investment. That matters in a sustained investment cycle where assembly, testing, and indium phosphide capacity expansion are key to meeting demand and stabilizing delivery.

Financial flexibility also supports the broader product push as the portfolio expands beyond pluggables.

COHR How the NVIDIA Partnership Fits the Narrative

Coherent recently announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA NVDA to develop advanced optical solutions for next-generation data center architectures. The initiative reinforces positioning in high-performance computing infrastructure, aligning with the broader AI optics buildout theme.

It also fits with the company’s push to broaden its datacenter solutions set, which includes both systems and co-packaged optics.

Coherent’s Signposts for Trend Confirmation

Trend confirmation starts with traction in systems and co-packaged optics, reflected in growing revenue contributions through fiscal 2026 and into fiscal 2027. Next is sustained sequential growth in Datacenter and Communications, consistent with expectations for double-digit sequential gains in the fiscal third and fiscal fourth quarters of 2026.

Margins are the third signpost. Investors can watch for continued improvement as 1.6T pluggables ramp and 6-inch wafer scaling support yield and unit-cost gains. Finally, measurable progress against supply tightness through calendar 2026 and 2027 remains the gating factor for reducing lead-time sensitivity and smoothing profitability.

COHR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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