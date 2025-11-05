Coherent Q1 Profit Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR) reports first-quarter net earnings of $226 million, compared to net income of $26 million.

On a diluted basis, earnings per share for the quarter were $1.19 per share compared to a loss of $0.04 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $1.58 billion, compared to $1.35 billion last year.

On an adjusted basis, net earnings were $221 million or $1.16 per share, compared to $138 million or $0.67 per share last year.

Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $1.10 to $1.30 per share and revenues of $1.56 billion to $1.70 billion.

