Is Coherent Prepared to Capture the Momentum in the EV Market?

Coherent Corp.’s COHR Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, a key material for power electronics, are crucial for the energy efficiency of electric vehicles (EVs), and its high-power laser technology is vital for manufacturing EV batteries. The global EV market, which is expected to see a CAGR of 32.5% through 2030 (per Grand View Research), indicates rapid EV adoption to act as a major growth vector for COHR’s business.

COHR had anticipated the growth opportunities in the EV market and secured the necessary investment of $1 billion in late 2023 from Denso Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. Both companies acquired a minority stake in the SiC business and entered supply agreements for 150mm and 200mm substrates and epitaxial wafers. These equity investments raised Coherent’s free cash flow, providing financial and operational agility to fund SiC expansion. Moreover, it positions COHR as the leading supplier in the expanding EV market while reducing investment risk on its balance sheet.

On the financial front, the company registered 17% year-over-year growth in its top line in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and witnessed gross margin expansion of 249 basis points (bps). This robust performance was preceded by revenues rising 23% year over year and the gross margin increasing 400 bps in fiscal 2025. Notable growth in these metrics was facilitated by continued demand from AI-related datacenters and communications.

Amid sales growth and profitability enhancements, heightened investment prowess positions COHR to fund its SiC research and development (R&D) efficiently, drawing in benefits in the long haul.

Despite these obvious indicators supporting Coherent’s grip on the EV wave, competitive pressure from Cognex CGNX and Applied Materials AMAT is upsetting. These companies have a stronghold in battery process equipment, raising pricing pressure and reducing market share. To gain a competitive edge, Coherent must make sound investments in R&D while ensuring that it does not ruin its growth and profitability balance.

COHR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, Coherent’s stock has gained 58.5%, beating the 11.8% rally of its industry. COHR also exceeds Cognex’s 4.7% dip and Applied Materials’ 39% growth in the same period.

1-Year Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, COHR trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58X, lower than the industry’s 25.22X. Applied Materials appears cheaper than COHR, trading at 26.19, while Cognex is trading at 34.13.

P/E - F12M

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coherent Corp carries a Value Score of C, while Applied Materials and Cognex carry a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s earnings for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has increased 9.6% and 3.9%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COHR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.