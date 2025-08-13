Key Points surpassing the $0.92 non-GAAP analyst estimate for Q4 FY2025.

GAAP revenue increased 16.4% year over year to $1.53 billion in Q4 FY2025, beating expectations on non-GAAP EPS.

Networking segment revenue climbed 39% year-over-year in Q4 FY2025 (GAAP).

Coherent (NYSE:COHR), a technology leader in photonic and engineered material solutions, reported earnings for Q4 FY2025 on August 13, 2025. The company posted GAAP revenue of $1.53 billion for Q4 FY2025, coming in above the $1.51 billion GAAP analyst estimate. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.00 for Q4 FY2025, outpacing the $0.92 non-GAAP estimate. Revenue and non-GAAP earnings both grew strongly year-over-year in Q4 FY2025 and FY2025. The quarter demonstrated record revenue performance, with GAAP revenue of $1.50 billion in Q3 FY2025, non-GAAP margin expansion, and significant non-GAAP earnings growth in FY2025, marking a period of operational progress and continued momentum for the business.

Metric Q4 FY25(Ended June 30, 2025) Q4 Estimate Q4 FY24(Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.00 $0.92 $0.51 96.1% Revenue (GAAP) $1.53 billion N/A $1.31 billion 16.4 % Gross Margin (%) (Non-GAAP) 38.1 % 35.9 % 2.2 pp Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $275 million $202.7 million 35.7 % Net Earnings Attributable to Coherent Corp. (Non-GAAP) $192 million N/A N/A

Coherent’s Core Business and Strategy

Coherent (NYSE:COHR) operates worldwide, developing photonic components, materials, and lasers for industries like data centers, communications, semiconductors, and manufacturing. It designs and manufactures products such as optical transceivers, high-power lasers, and advanced materials that are essential for high-speed data transfer, chip production, and industrial processes.

The company's recent focus has been on scaling vertically integrated manufacturing and pursuing product innovation driven by significant investments in research and development. Its business hinges on maintaining a diverse product lineup, entering high-growth markets such as telecommunications and AI-enabled data centers, and streamlining its operations through portfolio optimization. Robust customer relationships and a global presence help reduce risk and support consistently high demand.

Quarterly Performance and Financial Highlights

During Q3 FY2025, the company posted record revenue. and strong sequential gains in profitability on a non-GAAP basis. The $1.53 billion revenue result for Q4 FY2025 (GAAP) was a 16.4% increase over the same period last year, outstripping the consensus estimate by 1.1% (GAAP). Non-GAAP gross margin, which measures sales profitability after removing costs of goods sold, improved to 38.1% for Q4 FY2025. The company’s non-GAAP operating income, a measure of profit from recurring business operations, rose 35.8% to $275 million in Q4 FY2025.

The Networking segment drove most of the revenue growth in Q3 FY2025, increasing 10% sequentially and 45% year-over-year, reaching $945.2 million in networking revenue for Q4 FY2025 (GAAP). Networking segment revenue rose 49% year-over-year for FY2025. This segment accounted for approximately 61.8% of total revenue in Q4 FY2025. This segment includes optical transceivers, which convert electrical signals to light for fast data transmission in applications such as AI data centers. Materials revenue (GAAP) declined in Q4 FY2025, reflecting a drop in consumer electronics demand, while Lasers segment revenue remained essentially flat versus the prior year (GAAP). The company saw margin improvements in Q3 FY2025, with both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin increasing, but still came in slightly shy of its targeted 40% non-GAAP gross margin due to product mix headwinds.

Operating expenses on a GAAP basis increased to $540 million in Q4 FY2025 from $369 million in Q4 FY2024, in part due to restructuring charges and asset impairments (GAAP) related to ongoing efforts to reshape the business around its most profitable and high-growth areas and affected overall profitability, with the company posting a GAAP net loss. On a normalized (non-GAAP) basis, costs for R&D and sales and administrative functions rose at a rate lower than revenue, helping to strengthen margins.

Free cash flow remained positive, and the company paid down $437 million in debt over FY2025.

Innovation and Product Advances

The company made notable progress in innovation, beginning revenue shipments of 1.6T Datacom transceivers in Q4 FY2025, which are optical networking modules used for next-generation data centers and artificial intelligence computing. It also recorded its first revenue from optical circuit switches in Q4 FY2025, tools that help move data more efficiently in data center environments. These new products are positioned for high growth, with management estimating the optical circuit switch may expand its addressable market by over $2 billion by 2030.

Vertically integrated manufacturing is a major success factor. Over half of transceiver revenue came from EML-based transceivers, and most of those use the company's internally designed and manufactured EMLs. The ramp-up of indium phosphide wafer production—used to build high-speed optical components—is expected to cut costs and increase capacity as demand grows.

Other product launches in Q4 FY2025 included a new 600W excimer laser for emerging energy applications, such as high-temperature superconductors in fusion power, and a diamond silicon carbide composite for advanced cooling in AI data centers. Research and development expenses (GAAP) totaled $581.9 million for FY2025, representing about 10 % of total revenue and supporting the trend toward developing new high-efficiency and high-speed solutions across all major markets the company serves.

This quarter also saw continued recognition for product innovation: the company received six industry awards at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference, with its portfolio spanning module, component, and system levels.

Portfolio Optimization and Segment Performance

Coherent continued to refine its business portfolio through targeted exits and divestitures. The shuttering of its silicon carbide device and module business removed a line that was largely pre-revenue, sharpening the focus on profitable core activities. An agreement was also reached to divest the Aerospace and Defense unit, with the transaction expected to close in the next period. These moves required $160 million in restructuring charges and $85 million in asset impairment (GAAP) for FY2025, items that dampened GAAP profits but are designed to streamline operations in future periods.

The Networking segment saw the greatest growth in Q4 FY2025, thanks to ongoing demand for high-speed, high-capacity optical networking components for data centers and telecom operators. The Materials segment posted a year-over-year revenue decrease in Q4 FY2025, mainly due to soft demand from the consumer electronics market. The Lasers segment was essentially flat compared to last year, with revenue of $1,435.0 million in FY2025 versus $1,395.4 million in FY2024, with growth in semiconductor capital equipment lasers balancing softness elsewhere.

Manufacturing scale and supply chain resilience remain a focus. With over 60 production facilities across 14 countries—about half in the United States—the company serves key U.S. customers almost entirely from a large site in Malaysia. Management reported quick deployment of its products by customers, with no evidence of channel inventory buildup, which can signal healthy underlying demand.

The period marked another step in ongoing cost reduction and pricing optimization strategies. Margin improvements in Q3 FY2025 (non-GAAP) were attributed primarily to lower manufacturing costs and improved yields, with some benefit from pricing adjustments, particularly in lasers and data communications products. The company’s goal of exceeding a 40% gross margin (non-GAAP) remains in focus, with management citing ongoing initiatives to reach this target in future periods.

Outlook and What to Watch

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, management expects revenue between $1.46 billion and $1.60 billion for Q1 FY2026, with a midpoint matching the prior quarter’s result (non-GAAP). Non-GAAP gross margin is forecast in the range of 37.5% to 39.5% for Q1 FY2026, and earnings per share guidance is $0.93 to $1.13 on a non-GAAP basis for Q1 FY2026, which at the midpoint would remain slightly above Q3 FY2025 non-GAAP EPS. The company cited ongoing strength in core data center and communications segments, but adopted a more cautious outlook for industrial demand, with no major tariff impact expected.

Management did not announce any new dividend for this period. COHR does not currently pay a dividend. Investors should watch the execution of announced divestitures and cost reduction plans, as well as the ongoing adoption of the new transceivers and optical circuit switches launched this year. The company’s ability to expand margins and sustain cash generation while investing in manufacturing and R&D will be key areas for future periods.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coherent. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

